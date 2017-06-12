UPDATE 1-One wounded in missile attac...

UPDATE 1-One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen, SPA reports

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

One crew member was wounded when Yemen's Houthis fired a missile at a United Arab Emirates ship in the Red Sea, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area. SPA said the ship came under attack as it was leaving the port of al-Mokha.

