UPDATE 1-Dubai's DSI to complete capital reduction by end of third quarter

Dubai-based contractor Drake & Scull International expects to complete a plan to reduce its capital by 75 percent by the end of the third quarter, deferring the process by one month, its chief executive said on Sunday. The capital reduction is the first phase of a plan to revive DSI's fortunes amid a slump in the Gulf's construction market as governments have cut back on project spending as a result of the fall in oil prices.

