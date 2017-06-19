"Unlawful" sukuk threaten Dubai's Islamic finance ambitions

DUBAI/SYDNEY, June 21 Dubai's ambitions to become a global hub for Islamic finance may have been dented by the decision of Dana Gas to declare $700 million of its Islamic bonds "unlawful", and thus suspend payments on the debt. Building on its success in conventional banking, Dubai announced in 2013 a drive to promote sharia-compliant business in the financial industry and other sectors.

