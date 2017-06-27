UNESCO Logo - Creative commons via wikimedia commons

In a statement on Monday, UNESCO said that the city was selected because of the very innovative, comprehensive and inclusive nature of the application, with a community-focused activity program containing creative proposals to engage the very large migrant population. "I applaud the nomination of Sharjah as the World Book Capital as well as the efforts undertaken by the city in order to make reading available to as many people as possible, in particular the marginalized populations, as a motor for social inclusion, creativity and dialogue" Director General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, declared.

