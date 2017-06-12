UN Chief Set to Name New Libya Envoy After Rare Contentious Search

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 2nd day of the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was set to name a former Lebanese culture minister as new U.N. envoy to Libya, ending an unusually contentious four-month search that followed U.S. rejection of his first suggestion.

