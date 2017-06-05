UAE warns citizens against traveling ...

UAE warns citizens against traveling to UK after London attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Jerusalem Post

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday warned its citizens against traveling to Britain after the London Bridge attack, the third in the country linked to Islamist militants in three months. State news agency WAM quoted senior Foreign Ministry official Ahmed Al Ham Al Dhaheri as saying the warning was based on the ministry's assessment of risks and threats following the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC