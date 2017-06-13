UAE supplies Libyan faction attack he...

UAE supplies Libyan faction attack helicopters, military aircraft

DNA India

The United Arab Emirates has supplied attack helicopters and other military aircraft to the Libyan forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar, in violation of a UN arms embargo, according to a UN report. Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army , which refuses to recognise the UN-backed government in Tripoli, has made inroads in fighting and now controls all the major cities and military bases in the south of Libya.

Chicago, IL

