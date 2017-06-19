UAE president receives Eid al-Fitr greeting in rare appearance since 2014 stroke

The president of the United Arab Emirates , Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, made a rare public appearance on Sunday since suffering a stroke in 2014, state news agency WAM said, receiving well-wishers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr feast. The agency posted photos of Sheikh Khalifa, who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, greeting rulers of other emirates in the seven-member UAE federation at a traditional reception for the feast that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

