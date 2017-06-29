UAE energy chief downplays gas shortf...

UAE energy chief downplays gas shortfall from Qatar crisis

The United Arab Emirates' energy minister says his country has sufficient resources to ward off any energy shortfall stemming from Gulf countries' standoff with key gas supplier Qatar. Suhail Al Mazrouel told The Associated Press in Paris on Thursday that the UAE has "a backup plan that we can source fuel from."



