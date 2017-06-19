UAE Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation Organizes Ramadan Majlis on Endowment in Year of Giving

As part of its Year of Giving initiatives, the Department of Endowment Development at Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation organized a Ramadan majlis under the theme 'Endowment and the Year of Giving'. Dr Ahmed Al Haddad, Grand Mufti of Dubai was the guest of honor at the majlis of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.