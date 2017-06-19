UAE: Arab states don't seek 'regime c...

UAE: Arab states don't seek 'regime change' in Qatar

15 hrs ago

Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs talks to the media during a press conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, June 24, 2017. The top United Arab Emirates official says the Arab countries isolating Qatar do not seek to force out the country's leadership but are willing to cut ties with it if it does not agree to their demands.

