UAE ambassador to Moscow, Omar Ghobash - " Emirates News Agency photo
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have demanded that Qatar stop funding terrorism, cut ties with Iran and shut down the state-funded Al Jazeera broadcasting network, otherwise it will face permanent political isolation. In an interview conducted by the BBC with Omar Ghobash, the U.A.E. ambassador to Moscow, he said "Qatar is not responding positively to what we have sent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC