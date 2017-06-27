UAE ambassador to Moscow, Omar Ghobas...

UAE ambassador to Moscow, Omar Ghobash - " Emirates News Agency photo

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have demanded that Qatar stop funding terrorism, cut ties with Iran and shut down the state-funded Al Jazeera broadcasting network, otherwise it will face permanent political isolation. In an interview conducted by the BBC with Omar Ghobash, the U.A.E. ambassador to Moscow, he said "Qatar is not responding positively to what we have sent.

Chicago, IL

