U.S. Interrogates Detainees in Yemen Prisons Rife With Torture 2 hours ago

Former prisoners, Yemeni officials and rights lawyers say the United Arab Emirates and allied Yemeni forces have run a network of secret prisons across southern Yemen where hundreds of people detained in the hunt for al-Qaida militants have disappeared and where torture and abuse are widespread. Senior American defense officials say U.S. interrogators questioned some detainees.

Chicago, IL

