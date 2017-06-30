U.S. Demands More Security on Interna...

U.S. Demands More Security on International Flights

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said airlines that don't comply with new flight regulations or are slow to enforce the new standards could be forced to bar large electronics in both carry-on and checked luggage and also lose permission to fly into the U.S. The Homeland Security Department is demanding that airlines around the world step up security measures for international flights bound for the United States or face the possibility of a total electronics ban for planes. Compliance with the new rules could lead to the lifting of a ban on laptops and other large electronics already in place for airlines flying to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa.

