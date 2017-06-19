Turkey's Erdogan backs Qatar, says calls to shut base 'disrespectful'

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he backed Qatar's response to a list of demands issued by Arab states boycotting the Gulf emirate, and said calls for a Turkish military base there to close were disrespectful. Qatar has described the pressure by its larger neighbours as an "illegal blockade" aimed at curbing its sovereignty, and said that the ultimatum by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain was unreasonable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.