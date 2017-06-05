Trump urges Gulf unity 'but not at expense of stopping terror funding'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House June 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The bills dealt with benefits for fallen law enforcement officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|8 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC