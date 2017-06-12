Tourism: Armenia is among top 3 CIS countries for Russian tourists

YEREVAN, June 13. /ARKA/. Armenia is among top three countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States for Russian tourists in the first quarter 2017. According TourStat agency's analysis, the number of trips from Russia rose 24% from 5.4 million in the 1st Q 2016 to 6.7 million in the 1st Q 2017. In the first quarter of this year, the number of Russian tourists' trips to Armenia grew 20% to 65,000.

