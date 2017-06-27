Tillerson urges nations to negotiate ...

Tillerson urges nations to negotiate to resolve Qatar crisis

The Miami Herald

The United States is urging Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to stay "open to negotiation" with Qatar as they try to resolve a major diplomatic crisis with their neighbor. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met separately Tuesday with top Cabinet-level officials from Kuwait and Qatar.

Chicago, IL

