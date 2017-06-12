Tillerson cancels trip to Mexico to w...

Tillerson cancels trip to Mexico to work on Qatar crisis

14 hrs ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, pats the Foreign Secretary of Mexico Luis Videgaray on the back, center, as President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez claps after Videgaray received a round of applause during a conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Miami. less Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, pats the Foreign Secretary of Mexico Luis Videgaray on the back, center, as President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez claps after Videgaray received a round of ... more WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is cancelling his scheduled trip to an Organization of American States meeting in Mexico next week.

Chicago, IL

