Tiger Woods took a mixture of Vicodin...

Tiger Woods took a mixture of Vicodin, Xanax before DUI arrest, police say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Pro-golfer Tiger Woods is pictured here during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates on February 2, 2017. Golfing powerhouse Tiger Woods had taken a mixture of Xanax, a strong drug used to combat anxiety, and the painkiller Vicodin when he was arrested on May 29 on charges of driving under the influence, according to police in Jupiter, Florida, where Woods was stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC