This is where Brit holidaymakers are most likely to get arrested

Figures show consular staff have already provided support to 282 British nationals who have been detained in Spain in 2017 Figures from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office show consular staff have already provided support to 282 British nationals who have been detained in Spain in 2017, up to May 9. This compares to 240 arrested British nationals given support in the USA, 118 in the United Arab Emirates, 65 in Thailand and 54 in France, the top five locations for arrests. In Alicante, consular support has been offered 99 times to detained Brits so far in 2017, with 48 cases in Tenerife and 47 in Malaga.

