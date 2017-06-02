The skyscraper Burj Khalifa as seen through a dust storm on March 20, ...
On Earth, the United Arab Emirates boasts the tallest building, the largest artificial island and the biggest shopping mall, which includes an indoor ski resort and a colony of penguins. If all goes as planned, a century from now it will have built a fully functioning city of 600,000 people on Mars.
