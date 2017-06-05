The Latest: US condemns Iran attacks

The Latest: US condemns Iran attacks

TEHRAN, Iran - The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the mausoleum of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini : State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. is sending thoughts and prayers to the Iranian people following attacks that struck Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of its modern founder. Nauert says the U.S. is expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

