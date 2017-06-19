The Latest: UAE rulers welcome new Saudi crown prince
The Latest on Saudi Arabia's King Salman appointing his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince : A statement Wednesday afternoon on the state-run WAM news agency said UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan all offered their congratulations. The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms bordering Saudi Arabia, has been a major point of Saudi investment, especially in Dubai.
