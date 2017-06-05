The Latest: Saudis close Al-Jazeera o...

The Latest: Saudis close Al-Jazeera office amid Qatar spat

Saudi Arabia has closed the offices of Qatar's Al-Jazeera news network after severing ties with the energy-rich Gulf nation, which it accuses of supporting terrorist groups. In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Monday, the Culture and Media Ministry said it withdrew the famed network's license.

Chicago, IL

