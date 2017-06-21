The Latest: Bahraini royals congratulate Saudi crown prince
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The Latest on Saudi Arabia's King Salman appointing his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince : The tiny island off the coast of Saudi Arabia sent several messages on Wednesday welcoming the ascension of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman. Chief among them was Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC