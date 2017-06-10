Tallest building west of Mississippi ...

Tallest building west of Mississippi River is opening in LA

The tallest building west of the Mississippi River opens its doors on Friday, celebrating with lights and fanfare in once-stodgy downtown Los Angeles that is sprouting a crop of new skyscrapers. The 73-story building has a huge spire that brings its height to 1,100 feet , topping the nearby U.S. Bank Tower by more than 80 feet.

