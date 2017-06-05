Take a peek inside Asamoah Gyan's luxury Mercedes-Benz bus
Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan arrived in style for his first training session with the Black Stars shortly after touching down from his base in the United Arab Emirates. Gyan who earns A 227,000-per-week from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG was chauffeured to the Accra Sports Stadium in a customised Mercedes-Benz bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC