Take a peek inside Asamoah Gyan's luxury Mercedes-Benz bus

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan arrived in style for his first training session with the Black Stars shortly after touching down from his base in the United Arab Emirates. Gyan who earns A 227,000-per-week from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG was chauffeured to the Accra Sports Stadium in a customised Mercedes-Benz bus.

Chicago, IL

