Taiwan: Beijing wants Taiwan trade offices' names changed

Taiwan says China has been pressuring the governments of five countries in the Middle East, Africa and South America to force the island to change the names of its unofficial representative offices. The foreign ministry says Beijing has pressured Nigeria, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Ecuador to remove "Republic of China" - Taiwan's formal name - or "Taiwan" from Taiwan's trade offices.

