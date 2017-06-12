Supporting local talent on route to W...

Supporting local talent on route to WorldSkills

Just like an athlete training for the Olympics, competing on a world stage at any level requires a relentless dedication to one's craft, countless hours of practice and of course, financial support. Skills Canada national welding champion Andrew Christensen is no exception to the rule as he prepares to represent TRU, Kamloops, and Canada at the WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this fall.

