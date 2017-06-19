Student to study in Amman Jordan

Quinn Hartleroad of Wood County is one of seven West Virginia University students who have been awarded the Boren Scholarship, enabling them to study languages in areas of the world that are critical to U.S. interests, according to WVU. Hartleroad, of Walker, a 2012 graduate of Parkersburg High School, will leave in September for Jordan, where she will study the Arabic language for nine months.

