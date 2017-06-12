Stallone, Jackie Chan to film action ...

Stallone, Jackie Chan to film action thriller in U.A.E

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The film revolves around two police officers, played by Chan and Stallone, who rescue civilians during the Iraq war. No dates have yet been set for the filming, however it is expected they will start by September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,846,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC