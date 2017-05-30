Speculations: Qatar Seeks Kuwaiti Med...

Speculations: Qatar Seeks Kuwaiti Mediation for Reconciliation

According to Qatari media outlets such as Al-Jazeera and the Kuwaiti news agency Kuna, the visit was carried out to congratulate the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah IV Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Ramadan. The Qatari Emir has caused a shock to the Arab world by launching an attack against many Arab countries in offensive tweets directed towards Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, following the American-Islamic summit held on May 21. The Qatari Emir's statements included defending the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood against terrorism accusations and advocacy for allying with Iran.

