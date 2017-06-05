South Africa: Zuma Tells Cabinet He D...

South Africa: Zuma Tells Cabinet He Doesn't Own a Home in Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Sunday Times published a report alleging that recently leaked emails confirmed that a mansion worth R330m purchased by the Guptas in 2015 was intended for Zuma. The home, located in the luxurious Emirates Hill suburb, has 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, nine reception rooms, space for 11 cars and a large pool surrounded by palm trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Thu CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC