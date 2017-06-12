Somalia: Middle East Row - UAE Expels...

Somalia: Middle East Row - UAE Expels Somali in the Dubai Quran Award

15 hrs ago

A Somali citizen has been was on Sunday deported citizens were on Sunday deported from the United Arab Emirates in what may have been the first manifestation of a diplomatic row between the two countries over the Qatar Crisis. Ismail Omar Madar was waiting for announcement of results in the International Dubai Quran Award Competition where he was pitted to win.

