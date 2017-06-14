Somali expelled from Quran competitio...

Somali expelled from Quran competition in UAE as Somalia refuses to server ties with Qatar

Mogadishu, Somalia: The United Arab Emirates have expelled a Somali national who was taking part in an annual Quranic competition. Matar, who was representing Somalia, told journalists in the Gulf state on Tuesday that authorities told him his participation had ended in the recitation contest that began last week.

Chicago, IL

