Sheikh steps in to buy village chapel in Cornwall

19 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

The ruler of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has helped a small Cornish village buy its Methodist chapel. The group needed A 90,000 to buy the chapel that they intend to convert into a community centre, and had raised A 25,000 towards it.

