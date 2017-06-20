Senators seek Pentagon investigation of torture reports

Prisoners lie in a newly renovated cell in Aden Central Prison, known as Mansoura, in this May 9, 2017 photo in Aden, Yemen. Another, closed section of the prison is part of a network of secret detention facilities run by the United Arab Emirates and its Yemeni allies, into which hundreds arrested on suspicion of al-Qaida links have disappeared.

