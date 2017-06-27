Reports: UAE Sends Yemeni Terror Suspects to Eritrean Prison
The entrance of Aden Central Prison, known as Mansoura, where one wing is run by Yemeni allies of the United Arab Emirates to detain al-Qaida suspects, is shown in this May 9, 2017 photo in Aden, Yemen. The United Arab Emirates has transferred terrorism suspects from Yemen to a secret prison in Assab, Eritrea, according to former detainees and Yemeni officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC