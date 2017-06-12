Region 12 mangoes land in United Arab...

Region 12 mangoes land in United Arab Emirates

Read more: MindaNews

Milagros Casis, Department of Agriculture Region 12 director, said the carabao mangoes that were shipped to Abu Dhabi came from a group of farmers in Tulunan town, North Cotabato. This is the second shipment of mangoes to the United Arab Emirates produced in Region 12 or the Soccsksargen region, she said.

