Qatar's Crisis With Saudi Arabia And Gulf Neighbors Has Decades-Long Roots
Qatar Oil Minister Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada , Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohamed al-Mazroui attend the 10th Arab Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi in 2014. Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states had suspended relations with Qatar for part of that year in retaliation for Qatar's support of the Arab Spring movements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC