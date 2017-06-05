Qataris banned from Qantas flights to...

Qataris banned from Qantas flights to Dubai - airline executive

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Qatari nationals will not be allowed to board Qantas flights to Dubai because the United Arab Emirates has banned them from passing through its airports after Arab powers cut ties with Qatar, an executive at the Australian airline has said. Several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, cut ties with the tiny Gulf state on Monday over what they say is Qatar's support for terrorism, a claim Qatar vehemently denies.

Chicago, IL

