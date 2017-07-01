Qatar to comply with new U.S. airline...

Qatar to comply with new U.S. airline security measures -minister

Qatar will comply with enhanced security measures for flights to the United States designed to prevent expanding an in-cabin ban on laptops, the country's minister of transport said on Friday. The measures, which European and U.S. officials said on Wednesday would begin taking effect within three weeks, could require additional time to screen passengers and personal electronic devices for possible explosives.

