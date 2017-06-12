Qatar says blockade by Arab states is...

Qatar says blockade by Arab states is collective punishment

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Chairman of the Qatari National Human Rights Committee, speaks during a press conference about the blockade against Qatar and its impact on human rights of citizens of GCC Countries, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC