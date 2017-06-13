Qatar Petroleum says production not i...

Qatar Petroleum says production not impacted by Gulf crisis

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this April 4, 2009 file photo, a gas production facility is seen at Ras Laffan, Qatar. Qatar Petroleum said Saturday, June 10, 2017 it has responded to a diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar by mobilizing to mitigate the impact any action could have on its energy supplies to customers around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC