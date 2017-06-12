Qatar crisis: UAE accused of bankrolling Turkey coup
A Turkish journalist close to his government has accused the United Arab Emirates of financing last July's failed coup attempt, as the Turkish president today called on the Saudi king to resolve the "inhumane" Qatar crisis, reports the Arab Middle East Eye website. The UAE channelled around $3bn to coup plotters hoping to see Recep Tayyip Erdogan toppled, according to Mehmet Acet, the Ankara bureau chief of pro-government broadcaster Kanal 7 , who also has a column in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.
