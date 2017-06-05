Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rift

Qatar has begun shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf countries that have cut off sea routes to the tiny, energy-rich nation, the latest move by Doha to show it can survive a diplomatic dispute with its neighbours. Qatar's port authority published a video on Monday showing a container ship loaded down with cargo arriving at Doha's Hamad Port from Oman's port of Sohar to a water-cannon welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.