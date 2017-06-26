Qatar accused of "military escalation" as inter-Arab rift deepens
A day after Turkey's president rejected a demand by Bahrain and several other major Arab states that Turkish troops leave Qatar, Bahrain's top diplomat accused Doha of changing the tone of the dispute from "diplomatic and security-oriented" to one involving a military component. CBS News' Margaret Brennan reports on a $12 billion deal in F-15 fighter jets and weapons between the U.S. and Qatar.
