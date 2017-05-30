Prosecutors get investigative file in...

Prosecutors get investigative file in shooting of UAE man

Saturday

" Prosecutors have received the investigative files in the police shooting of an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash. Cleveland.com reports the Ohio Bureau of Investigation said Friday that prosecutors with the state Attorney General's Office could ask for a follow-up investigation into 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri's death or present findings to a grand jury.

Chicago, IL

