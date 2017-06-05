President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould ...

President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz- photo via Wikimedia Commons

Read more: Egypt Today

CAIRO, June 7, 2017: The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported. The Arab world's biggest powers, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, cut diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and Iran.

